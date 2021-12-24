Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00056731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.81 or 0.07974035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.72 or 0.99796733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

