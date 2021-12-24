Velo Hits Market Cap of $48.82 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Velo has a market cap of $48.82 million and $1.61 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00056731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.81 or 0.07974035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.72 or 0.99796733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

