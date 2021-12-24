Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will announce sales of $131.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.10 million to $133.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $482.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter valued at $17,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

