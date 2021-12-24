Beaumont Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSW traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.99. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

