Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,824 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,771. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.