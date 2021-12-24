Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,824 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,771. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

