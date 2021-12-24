Raymond James & Associates Acquires 690,494 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $130,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

