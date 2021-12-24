Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 390 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.52. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.