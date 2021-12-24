Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,959 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $80,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $221.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.