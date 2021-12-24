Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $309,915,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $87,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,613,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.69 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.