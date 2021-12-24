Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

TXN stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.48 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

