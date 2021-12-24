Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $205.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.