Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,895 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 18,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

