ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 45.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $801.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $805.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $777.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $477.08 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

