ING Groep NV Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.