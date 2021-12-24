Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,266 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.