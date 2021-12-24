Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,931 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

