Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $143.55 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $143,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

