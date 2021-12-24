Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.01. 217,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,000. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $516.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average of $450.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

