RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.35. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 665,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

