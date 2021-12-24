Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.79. 1,668,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.