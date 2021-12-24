Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 147.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,970. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

