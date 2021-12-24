Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.73

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.73 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 209.80 ($2.77). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.75), with a volume of 2,610,753 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £420.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 166.18.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

