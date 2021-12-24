IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.00

Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). IOG shares last traded at GBX 34.90 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,683,152 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £192.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.96.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

