First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter.

