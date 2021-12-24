ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.302 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

EQRR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.92% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

