First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.24. 34,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.50% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

