First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 31st

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 10,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,521. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.