First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,536,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,107,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

