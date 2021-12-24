LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

