LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $881,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

