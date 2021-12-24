LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70.

