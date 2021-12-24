McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.47 and its 200-day moving average is $243.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

