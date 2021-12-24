Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.