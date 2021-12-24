Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $6.84 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.92 and a 200-day moving average of $390.65. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.75 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

