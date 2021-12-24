iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.65 and a 12 month high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.