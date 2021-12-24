Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,858 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.70. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

