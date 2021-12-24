Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,766 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Global X Conscious Companies ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at about $790,000.

KRMA stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

