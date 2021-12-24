Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,901.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,749.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

