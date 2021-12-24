Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 43.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

