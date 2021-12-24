Steven D. Borges Sells 9,845 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JBL stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 5.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

