Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,341 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,774 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

