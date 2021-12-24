REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.