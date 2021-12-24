Souders Financial Advisors Decreases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,384,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

