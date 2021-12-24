Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

RE stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.53. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

