Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $8.17 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

