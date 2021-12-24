Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.