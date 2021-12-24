Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Agora has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of API. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Agora by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,774,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

