Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.12

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.12 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.10). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £101.16 million and a PE ratio of 42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.15. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

