$268.17 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $268.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

