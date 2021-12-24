QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.57

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.57 and traded as low as $35.88. QNB shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

